Free laundry service for RPS students July 21, 28

The free services will take place at 5 Alarm Coin Laundry.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public School District students are welcome to wash and dry two loads of laundry on July 21 and July 28.

The MolinaCares Accord — in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Illinois — is partnering with 5 Alarm Coin Laundry and Rockford Police Department to provide free laundry services, according to an announcement from Molina Healthcare.

The free services will take place at 5 Alarm Coin Laundry at 3939 W. Riverside Blvd. in Rockford on July 21 and July 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

