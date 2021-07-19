Advertisement

Farmers Insurance agent opens agency in Freeport

The Farmers Insurance-Megan Hutmacher Agency will be open 5 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Farmers Insurance
Farmers Insurance(Farmers Insurance)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Farmers Insurance agent Megan Hutmacher opened her office in Freeport to start the month of July.

The office located at 1255 W. Empire St., STE 7. Hutmacher also has producers stationed in the Chicagoland area. This comes before the MetLife-Farmers Merge launch to take place on Aug. 1 in Illinois.

The Farmers Insurance-Megan Hutmacher Agency will be open 5 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is available via phone at 815-297-9900 or online here.

