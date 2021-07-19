Esther Joy King top raising challenger campaign in state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Q2 federal fundraising numbers released nationwide for all campaigns, Republican candidate Esther Joy King stands as the top raising challenger campaign in all of Illinois.

In addition, she is one of only four targeted GOP challenger campaigns nationally that raised more than $400,000. On July 8, her campaign announced it had raised more than $425,000 in the second fundraising quarter that ended June 30.

According to data from Rob Pyers, research director for California Target Book, King was the top raising challenger campaign in the state as of July 16.

King is running for the now-open congressional seat currently held by Rep. Cheri Bustos. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara (D) announced on Monday he would not seek the congressional seat.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.