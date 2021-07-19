Advertisement

Esther Joy King top raising challenger campaign in state

King is running for the now-open congressional seat currently held by Rep. Cheri Bustos.
Esther Joy King 5.26
Esther Joy King 5.26
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Q2 federal fundraising numbers released nationwide for all campaigns, Republican candidate Esther Joy King stands as the top raising challenger campaign in all of Illinois.

In addition, she is one of only four targeted GOP challenger campaigns nationally that raised more than $400,000. On July 8, her campaign announced it had raised more than $425,000 in the second fundraising quarter that ended June 30.

According to data from Rob Pyers, research director for California Target Book, King was the top raising challenger campaign in the state as of July 16.

King is running for the now-open congressional seat currently held by Rep. Cheri Bustos. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara (D) announced on Monday he would not seek the congressional seat.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the building that houses the Sips in the...
Crews battle fire on North 2nd Street in Loves Park Saturday
Overnight shooting in Rockford leaves two injured
Fire crews responded to Manchester Road for a single motorcycle accident on Saturday.
Two people sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in South Beloit
One person was transported by lifeline ambulance after a crash in Boone County on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after crash in Boone County
Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot

Latest News

Police lights
Protest targets Illinois officer’s force against Black teens
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a...
Central Illinois Asian carp fishing tournament set to return
Janesville Fire Chief announces resignation
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores