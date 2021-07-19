Cross-country cyclists to stop in Rockford, raise support for people with disabilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Journey of Hope team will be stopping in Rockford as part of their 63-day, 3,700 mile cross-country journey from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to Washington, D.C.

On Friday, July 23, a team will arrive in Rockford to their lodging at Boylan High School. They will have a sponsored lunch at The Waterfront Park at Heritage Crossing and will later have a sponsored dinner. They will then return to their lodging and get some rest before setting off for Madison on Saturday morning.

This group of 22 cyclists and four crew members is one of two Journey of Hope teams. The team is dedicating their summer to reconnecting, through various shared experiences, with people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement. These men will average 75-miles per day on their journey from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., according to an announcement Monday.

Journey of Hope, organized by The Ability Experience, is a cycling trip that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities. Friendship Visits along the route will allow team members the opportunities to engage and develop friendships with the community members for whom they are riding.

Combined with corporate sponsorships, the two Journey of Hope teams will raise more than $400,000 and share a message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities across the nation. The Ability Experience has raised over $20 million in its 44-year history, according to organizers.

