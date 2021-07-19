Advertisement

Christmas in July: Bell ringing for Salvation Army

The Freeport Walmart partnered with the Freeport Police Department and the Freeport Fire Department to stand in the gap by ringing bells.
The Salvation Army will kick off it’s Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign.
The Salvation Army will kick off it's Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Salvation Army will host a Christmas in July bell ringing event in Freeport on July 23 and 24.

The Freeport Walmart partnered with the Freeport Police Department and the Freeport Fire Department to stand in the gap by ringing bells at the Salvation Army Red Kettle on July 23.

On July 24, bell ringing for the Salvation Army and both departments will host bell ringing events with kettles set up at Cub Food, Farm & Fleet and Sullivan on July 23 and 24. A Salvation Army kettle will only be at the Freeport Walmart on July 23.

