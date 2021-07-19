Christmas in July: Bell ringing for Salvation Army

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Salvation Army will host a Christmas in July bell ringing event in Freeport on July 23 and 24.

The Freeport Walmart partnered with the Freeport Police Department and the Freeport Fire Department to stand in the gap by ringing bells at the Salvation Army Red Kettle on July 23.

On July 24, bell ringing for the Salvation Army and both departments will host bell ringing events with kettles set up at Cub Food, Farm & Fleet and Sullivan on July 23 and 24. A Salvation Army kettle will only be at the Freeport Walmart on July 23.

