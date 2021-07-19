Advertisement

Central Illinois Asian carp fishing tournament set to return

The Redneck Fishing Tournament held in Bath along the river for about a decade is once gain on the calendar, with this year’s event set for Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a...
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. Illinois says it will work with federal officials and other states on a strategy for fortifying a lock and dam to keep Asian carp out of Lake Michigan. Gov. Bruce Rauner has sent letters to his counterparts in the Great Lakes region proposing negotiations toward an agreement on using the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet to block the path of the invasive fish. A federal plan has divided the region's eight states. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)(John Flesher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATH, Ill. (AP) -- A central Illinois fishing tournament that was canceled two years ago because the Illinois River flooded and last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic is returning next month.

“We’re back, and the fish had better look out,” event organizer Betty DeFord told the (Peoria) Journal Star.

The event will also include bands, a beer garden, raffles and food vendors, with the proceeds going to veterans organizations. Admission is $3 for the day and $5 for the weekend.

The tournament is one of the more creative responses to the invasion of the Illinois River by Asian carp — a fish that overwhelms natural ecosystems and is known for jumping out of the water high into the air.

The tournament is noteworthy for another reason: Fishing poles are not used. Instead, competitors either use nets to catch the fish as they leap into the air or collect them as they land inside their boats. Previous winners have caught hundreds of the fish in just a couple hours.

