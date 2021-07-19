Advertisement

Boylan grad TJ Baker wins second consecutive Aldeen Cup

TJ Baker
TJ Baker(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan graduate TJ Baker was not afraid of a two-stroke deficit heading into the final round of the Aldeen Cup, he won the tournament by three strokes.

Baker shot two-under on the front nine and battled through some tough holes on the back. He did birdie hole 16 down the stretch to put the tournament out of reach. The win marks Baker’s second consecutive Aldeen Cup, he won in 2020 by double digits.

Day one leader Adam Tobias finished in a three-way tie for second place with Brian Silvers and Winnebago graduate Marcus Smith.

Below are final results from the Aldeen Cup.

Championship Division

1. TJ Baker 149

*T-2. Marcus Smith 152

*T-2. Brian Silvers 152

*T-2. Adam Tobias 152

5. Kyle Slechta 153

Senior Division

*T-1. Mike Lauer 164

*T-1. Ed Moltzan 164

3. Jerry Risner 166

4. Tom Berry 167

*Tiebreakers were determined by a scorecard playoff

For more results click here.

