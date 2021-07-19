Advertisement

American Legion Riders in Belvidere host event for a veterans dog program

American Legion Riders in Belvidere host a benefit ride to raise money for a veterans dog...
American Legion Riders in Belvidere host a benefit ride to raise money for a veterans dog program.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - American Legion Riders in Belvidere host a benefit ride to raise money for a veterans dog program.

Dozens of people came out to Post 77 to listen to music, enjoy food and participate in a benefit ride for Circle of Change. It’s an organization for veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries to learn dog handling skills.

“Circle of Change benefits veterans to help train their dogs and try and get over PTSD and whatever problems they have, so we thought that was a really good place to donate some attention too,” said Post 77 Director Kevin Brubach.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the building that houses the Sips in the...
Crews battle fire on North 2nd Street in Loves Park Saturday
Scene of a shooting on 6th Street near 5th Avenue in Rockford.
Shooting, crash injures 3 at 6th St. near 5th Ave., Rockford police investigating
Fire crews responded to Manchester Road for a single motorcycle accident on Saturday.
Two people sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in South Beloit
Highway 20 crash at Rock City Road
Man hospitalized after Highway 20 crash at Rock City Road
Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot

Latest News

One person was transported by lifeline ambulance after a crash in Boone County on Sunday.
One person transported by lifeline ambulance after crash in Boone County
Some furry four legged friends join their owners and head over to Rockford’s Pasqua Mercato for...
Rockford’s Pasqua Mercato hosts pet day
An area café stocks its shelves with a new sweet treat to help raise money for Winnebago...
Mary’s Market selling cookies to support Winnebago County’s K-9 unit
ALDEEN
Boylan grad TJ Baker wins second consecutive Aldeen Cup