American Legion Riders in Belvidere host event for a veterans dog program

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - American Legion Riders in Belvidere host a benefit ride to raise money for a veterans dog program.

Dozens of people came out to Post 77 to listen to music, enjoy food and participate in a benefit ride for Circle of Change. It’s an organization for veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries to learn dog handling skills.

“Circle of Change benefits veterans to help train their dogs and try and get over PTSD and whatever problems they have, so we thought that was a really good place to donate some attention too,” said Post 77 Director Kevin Brubach.

