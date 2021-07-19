9-year-old among shooting victims in Rockford over weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 9-year-old boy was among several shooting victims in Rockford this weekend.

On Friday, July 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Rockford officers were sent to a local hospital for a report of a gunshot victim with one life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim, a 20-year-old man, underwent surgery and is in serious, but stable condition, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On Saturday, July 17, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Rockford officers were sent to the 2900 block of Carol Place for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, a 56-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy, who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Witnesses said that as an adult woman, the boy, and the 56-year-old man were standing outside of her parked vehicle, an unknown suspect fired shots at them, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On Sunday, July 18, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Rockford officers were sent to a local hospital for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers met with the 18-year-old man, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

Police are still investigating these incidents.

