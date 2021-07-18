Advertisement

Sunny skies for Round 1 of Aldeen Cup

Adam Tobias leads after Round 1 with a score of 74.
By Haley Jordan
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks day one of the Aldeen Cup. Twenty-four golfers are competing in the championship division, and four are competing in the senior division.

Winnebago County Amateur winner Cody Rhymer is competing this weekend as well as collegiate golfer TJ Baker who had a phenomenal day on the green.

Sunday’s first tee-off will begin at 7:40 a.m. with two to three golfers in each group.

Round 1 top 10:

Tobias, Adam 74

Baker, TJ 76

Hogan, Jamie 76

Slechta, Kyle 76

Silvers, Brian 76

Beto, Chris 77

Lamarca, Matt 77

Smith, Marcus 77

Arnold, Ryan 77

Rhymer, Cody 77

