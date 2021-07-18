Sunny skies for Round 1 of Aldeen Cup
Adam Tobias leads after Round 1 with a score of 74.
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks day one of the Aldeen Cup. Twenty-four golfers are competing in the championship division, and four are competing in the senior division.
Winnebago County Amateur winner Cody Rhymer is competing this weekend as well as collegiate golfer TJ Baker who had a phenomenal day on the green.
Sunday’s first tee-off will begin at 7:40 a.m. with two to three golfers in each group.
Round 1 top 10:
Tobias, Adam 74
Baker, TJ 76
Hogan, Jamie 76
Slechta, Kyle 76
Silvers, Brian 76
Beto, Chris 77
Lamarca, Matt 77
Smith, Marcus 77
Arnold, Ryan 77
Rhymer, Cody 77
