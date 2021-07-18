State representatives host mobile driver services event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the pandemic hit, many of the Illinois Secretary of State’s offices shut down, creating a roadblock for people needing to take advantage of its services.

As a way to make it up to those residents, State Representative Dave Vella, launched a mobile driver services unit from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at his district office on Mulford Road. Vella said people can benefit from a number of driver services at the event, like renewing or fixing their drivers licenses of license plate stickers.

I think the Secretary of State’s Office is trying the best they can to reach as many people as they can, because I think COVID caused a backlog for a lot of people and they reached out to us and I said yes right away, bring it to the district, because I know people in our area need as much help as they can to get through the system after COVID,” said Vella.

