Advertisement

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment.

A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday.

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the building that houses the Sips in the...
Crews battle fire on North 2nd Street in Loves Park Saturday
Scene of a shooting on 6th Street near 5th Avenue in Rockford.
Shooting, crash injures 3 at 6th St. near 5th Ave., Rockford police investigating
Fire crews responded to Manchester Road for a single motorcycle accident on Saturday.
Two people sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in South Beloit
Highway 20 crash at Rock City Road
Man hospitalized after Highway 20 crash at Rock City Road
Police lights, crime tape
DeKalb woman passenger of car shot in Chicago

Latest News

DeKalb wakes up and manages to put in two on keeper Dennis-Luis Aragon to win the game 2-1.
Rockford FC falls to DeKalb by just one goal
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de...
Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France
Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact