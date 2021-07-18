Pecatonica Guns, Hunting and Shooting expo sees big turnout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Pecatonica Guns, Hunting and Shooting Expo pulled the trigger this weekend with a wide range of vendors set up on the Winnebago County Fair grounds. Businesses filled the large warehouse Saturday afternoon with everything from guns and ammunition, to knives and accessories.

Marvin Kraus put together the expo this year. He said vendors from all over attended the event.

Love Park’s Bullet Stop, Titan’s International Knives and stores from as far as Kane county came out.

Zahid Munir of Titan International Knives said events like this are a great way for him to gain more regular costumers.

“What happens is we make we make a lot of customers and the keep on buying regularly from us,” said Munir.

Munir said he enjoys getting out into the communities to reach more people.

“It’s fun. We’ve got a lot of customer base in Rockford,” said Munir. “It’s fun to have a gun and knife show here. We really enjoy it.”

Marv Kraus Promotions and S.K. Promotions hosted the event. Marvin Kraus said as of Saturday, the expo had been a success.

“It’s going really well. We’ve had a really good turnout,” said Kraus.

He said the major ammunition dealers are a big target for customers.

I think there’s a lot of people in Northwest Illinois are having trouble buying ammunition,” said Kraus. “It seems that all the box stores are really short and ammunition is on low supply.”

Kraus said this past year has seen a sharp increase in gun sales.

“Everybody’s kind of scared and just want to protect themselves with everything going on,” said Kraus. “You know realize we’re the first line of defense is self protection”

The expo continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

