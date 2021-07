ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are injured after an overnight shooting in Rockford.

Police tweeted around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday saying officers responded to the 2900 block of Carol Pl. for a shooting. Investigators say a man and a juvenile are being treated for non-life threatening wounds.

