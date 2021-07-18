Families participate in Bike and Fitness Day in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families hit the bike path Saturday morning for the second annual “Kids Bike and Fitness Day” at Midway Village.

The event was sponsored by Illinois State Representative Joe Sosnowski to push kids to participate in healthy outdoor activities. The kids were challenged to see how many times they could bike the path.

The rider with the most laps goes home with a prize.

Sosnowski says, “People are excited to get outdoors as they have been. We like to help out and promote Midway Village also, it’s such a great asset that we have here in the community. From a show of hands, it looked like about half the kids hadn’t even ridden the bike path so it’s exciting.”

