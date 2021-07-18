Advertisement

Dozens support the Freeze family in a benefit ride

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - A benefit ride takes over Ogle County Saturday for a little girl fighting a big battle against a genetic brain disorder.

12-year-old Emmalynn Freeze was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation when she was just 3-years-old. It’s a disease that forces some of her brain into her spinal cord, blocking the flow of the spinal fluid and triggers severe headaches.

Emmalynn has undergone 43 surgeries. But those procedures add up and the community of Mount Morris understands that. Dozens showed their support at this benefit event Saturday to help the Freeze family pay less out of pocket.

Emmalynn and Stephanie Freeze say, “I think it’s really cool and I’m really thankful for them all. Emmalynn has been through 43 surgeries and we’re heading out because she’s dealing with high-pressure issues. We’re heading out to California to see what we can do with her shunt and see what we need to do to help.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting on 6th Street near 5th Avenue in Rockford.
Shooting, crash injures 3 at 6th St. near 5th Ave., Rockford police investigating
‘It just feels like a gut punch’ COVID-19 relief disappears for Loves Park bar owner
Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson stands in front of a sign for Freddy's Frozen Custard &...
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open in Machesney Park
Highway 20 crash at Rock City Road
Man hospitalized after Highway 20 crash at Rock City Road
Police lights, crime tape
DeKalb woman passenger of car shot in Chicago

Latest News

DeKalb wakes up and manages to put in two on keeper Dennis-Luis Aragon to win the game 2-1.
Rockford FC falls to DeKalb by just one goal
Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the building that houses the Sips in the...
Crews battle fire on North 2nd Street in Loves Park Saturday
Drivers services unit
State representatives host mobile driver services event
Rinse and repeat forecast
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/17/2021