Dozens support the Freeze family in a benefit ride

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - A benefit ride takes over Ogle County Saturday for a little girl fighting a big battle against a genetic brain disorder.

12-year-old Emmalynn Freeze was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation when she was just 3-years-old. It’s a disease that forces some of her brain into her spinal cord, blocking the flow of the spinal fluid and triggers severe headaches.

Emmalynn has undergone 43 surgeries. But those procedures add up and the community of Mount Morris understands that. Dozens showed their support at this benefit event Saturday to help the Freeze family pay less out of pocket.

Emmalynn and Stephanie Freeze say, “I think it’s really cool and I’m really thankful for them all. Emmalynn has been through 43 surgeries and we’re heading out because she’s dealing with high-pressure issues. We’re heading out to California to see what we can do with her shunt and see what we need to do to help.”

