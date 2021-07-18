Advertisement

Crews battle fire on North 2nd Street in Loves Park Saturday

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the building that houses the Sips in the Park bar on its bottom level.
Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the building that houses the Sips in the Park bar on its bottom level.(Carl Rundblade)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Saturday night.

Officials are on the scene of a two-story building that houses the Sips in the Park bar on its bottom level. It’s unknown what the cause of the fire is or if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

23 News has a crew on the scene working to get details. We’ll have the latest on this fire coming up on 23 News Weekend at 10.

