Advertisement

4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say three teens and a 12-year-old were among six people shot outside a party.

News outlets report someone opened fire from an SUV late Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Two girls aged 13 and 14 were shot in the lower back. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the lower back and grazed on her head.

A 19-year-old woman was wounded in the lower back.

A 25-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was treated and released.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting on 6th Street near 5th Avenue in Rockford.
Shooting, crash injures 3 at 6th St. near 5th Ave., Rockford police investigating
Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the building that houses the Sips in the...
Crews battle fire on North 2nd Street in Loves Park Saturday
Highway 20 crash at Rock City Road
Man hospitalized after Highway 20 crash at Rock City Road
Fire crews responded to Manchester Road for a single motorcycle accident on Saturday.
Two people sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in South Beloit
Police lights, crime tape
DeKalb woman passenger of car shot in Chicago

Latest News

DeKalb wakes up and manages to put in two on keeper Dennis-Luis Aragon to win the game 2-1.
Rockford FC falls to DeKalb by just one goal
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC, allies raise limits for 5 countries to end oil dispute
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the...
2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide