A stress-free weekend is on tap followed by warming temperatures

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ready for a break from the rain with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast? If that describes you, your wishes will be answered this weekend. Expect both Saturday and Sunday to have high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s with sunny skies both days. Luckily it will feel comfortable for the most part as the humidity holds off.

With skies being sun-dominated through the weekend and into next week, please enjoy all of the time in the world outside and take advantage of the comfortable times. However, with forecast UV indices between 8-10, don’t forget the sunscreen each day if you will be outside for prolonged periods of time! July sun is no joke as burn times from 15-25 minutes on most unprotected skin can occur.

Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies in the days ahead.
UV Index readings will be very high in the days ahead with widespread sunshine in the forecast.
Rain chances will be hard to come by as well this weekend. But there is a low chance for some spotty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Saturday before a quieter pattern sets into early next week.

There is a low chance for some spotty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Saturday
A hit or miss shower can't be ruled out entirely Saturday. Otherwise, that's it for the next...
After another day in the upper 70s for high temperatures on Friday, low 80s return for Saturday and Sunday. This is just the beginning of the warming trend into next week, too. Expect widespread sunshine, for the most part, this weekend along with most of next week. During that timeframe, temperatures will gradually creep back into the upper 80s by Monday and will likely hit 90 degrees by Thursday.

Over the next few days, temperatures will be on an upward trend.
The longer-range outlook is also favoring above-normal temperatures through the end of July and potentially into the beginning of August. It also favors a slightly below normal precipitation pattern also favored. That’s not good news as most of the Stateline still remains under a drought.

Otherwise, take advantage of the weekend and enjoy it!

Expect above normal temperatures to dominate the forecast through the end of July.
