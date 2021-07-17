SPARC hosts stalking crimes training session

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the nation’s top experts on stalking provides the City of Rockford a training session to area professionals.

The Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center held an in-person training session around stalking crimes and intimate partner violence on Friday. Topic experts said it is often overlooked or misunderstood. SPARC aims to educate professionals and advocates with specialized knowledge to identify and respond to the crime of stalking, and hold offenders accountable.

‘The first step is, to talk with other people, that might be a friend or a family member, or somebody like that who can help you to figure out what your resources are,” said Jennifer Landhuis, SPARC Director. “But reach out to professionals, so an advocate or somebody with in in the domestic violence and sexual assault community or law enforcement, reach out making that first step”

For more information, resources and upcoming training events, you can visit their website.

