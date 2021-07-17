Advertisement

South Beloit to host inaugural RibFest this Saturday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a battle at the barbecue this weekend as multiple fire departments aren’t putting out the flames, but instead cranking up the heat on the grill.

The first RibFest in South Beloit pits North Park, Harlem-Roscoe, South Beloit and Beloit fire departments in a rib-off. Taste testers are welcome! For $10, you can get some samples and sides and declare who you think can smoke a rack the best. Proceeds benefit the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary and its scholarship program. South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said bragging rights are up for grabs, plus some cool hardware, too.

“It’s a little smoker, and we really thought this was the neatest thing,” said Rehl. “We’ll be giving this to somebody and then this plaque is interchangeable and every year we’ll update it with the current winner and the year so this will be great.”

The RibFest will take place Saturday from 12-3:00 p.m. in the Viking Lanes parking lot.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting on 6th Street near 5th Avenue in Rockford.
Shooting, crash injures 3 at 6th St. near 5th Ave., Rockford police investigating
‘It just feels like a gut punch’ COVID-19 relief disappears for Loves Park bar owner
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson stands in front of a sign for Freddy's Frozen Custard &...
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open in Machesney Park
The Belvidere Assembly Plant will be shut down beginning Monday, July 26 and end Sunday, Aug. 1.
Belvidere Assembly Plant to shut down July 26 until Aug. 2

Latest News

DeKalb wakes up and manages to put in two on keeper Dennis-Luis Aragon to win the game 2-1.
Rockford FC falls to DeKalb by just one goal
The Discovery Center Museum brought barn yard fun to the city on Friday.
Discovery Center Museum brings barn yard to downtown Rockford
Rockford Credit Union unveiled its new personal teller machines.
Rock Valley Credit Union unveils new personal teller machines
After having to cancel the event last year, the Belvidere Mopar Happening returns this weekend.
Belvidere Mopar Happening returns this weekend after event was canceled last year