South Beloit to host inaugural RibFest this Saturday

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a battle at the barbecue this weekend as multiple fire departments aren’t putting out the flames, but instead cranking up the heat on the grill.

The first RibFest in South Beloit pits North Park, Harlem-Roscoe, South Beloit and Beloit fire departments in a rib-off. Taste testers are welcome! For $10, you can get some samples and sides and declare who you think can smoke a rack the best. Proceeds benefit the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary and its scholarship program. South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said bragging rights are up for grabs, plus some cool hardware, too.

“It’s a little smoker, and we really thought this was the neatest thing,” said Rehl. “We’ll be giving this to somebody and then this plaque is interchangeable and every year we’ll update it with the current winner and the year so this will be great.”

The RibFest will take place Saturday from 12-3:00 p.m. in the Viking Lanes parking lot.

