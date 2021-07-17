Advertisement

Rock Valley Credit Union unveils new personal teller machines

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The future of banking arrived in the Stateline on Friday. Say goodbye to ATMs and hello to PTMs.

Rock Valley Credit union unveiled its personal teller machines at its Loves Park branch. The PTMs has many of the same features as ATMs, while providing personal service of face-to-face transactions with its video screens. Video tellers will guide you through your transaction and can answer questions during regular business hours. State Representative Dave Vella was the first to use the machine. It’s available for RVCU members and non-members alike.

“We have a pretty progressive strategy in terms of technology,” said Darlyne Keller, Rock Valley Credit Union President & CEO. “Our board is very supportive of the direction that we’re going with technology. This is all just part of that strategy and the overall drive toward allowing people to bank the way they want to bank and when they want to bank.”

