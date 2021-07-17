Rinse and repeat forecast continues Sunday, even warmer times follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seasonable temperatures, mainly cloud-free skies and low humidity was the name of the game for Saturday’s weather pattern in the Stateline. If you were a fan of this, you’re in luck because Sunday looks to be a near carbon copy. If you’re itching for some even warmer weather, too, temperatures will continue warming into next week.

Through Tuesday, skies in the forecast will be mostly sunny or completely sunny. Like Saturday, high temperatures Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 80s and then getting into the upper 80s by Monday. The normal high temperature for this time of the year is 84 degrees and luckily it won’t feel as muggy compared to several other instances we’ve seen this summer.

While the dry conditions will definitely be nice to have, unfortunately, this pattern also comes with very small rain chances. By Wednesday, a slight cool front will drop temperatures ever-so-slightly with a few more clouds in the skies ahead of our next rain chances on Thursday. It’s at this time beginning Thursday where 90s return to the forecast along with more humid air for the end of the week.

Thursday through Saturday calls for highs in the low 90s each with scattered low chances for showers and thunderstorms. The latest runs of our computer forecast models don’t show anything promising either. Through the next ten days, on average they say Rockford could receive just under an inch of rain. Most of the Stateline is still under a moderate or severe drought and we’re running 9.32 inches below normal for rainfall.

Other than the low rain chances, nothing but mainly good news for this forecast! Enjoy the rest of the weekend and don’t forget the sunscreen.

