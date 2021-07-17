Local rural fire department to host fundraising pork chop dinner

GERMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - German Valley Fire Department, in rural Stephenson County, will be hosting a pork chop dinner on Saturday, June 17 at their fire station at 600 Church St. in German Valley.

As a mostly volunteer rural fire department, fundraisers like this are important to a department like German Valley. While they are likely to get strong support from within their community, they would love to get the word out and bring in those willing to travel a few extra miles from either Freeport or Rockford and towns in between.

German Valley is about 5 miles south from U.S. Highway 20 and Rock City Road. The fire station on Church St. is a couple of blocks in town turning right off of Rock City Road.

