Advertisement

Local rural fire department to host fundraising pork chop dinner

As a mostly volunteer rural fire department, fundraisers like this are important to a department like German Valley.
A Day in the Valley
A Day in the Valley(German Valley Fire Dept. FB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - German Valley Fire Department, in rural Stephenson County, will be hosting a pork chop dinner on Saturday, June 17 at their fire station at 600 Church St. in German Valley.

As a mostly volunteer rural fire department, fundraisers like this are important to a department like German Valley. While they are likely to get strong support from within their community, they would love to get the word out and bring in those willing to travel a few extra miles from either Freeport or Rockford and towns in between.

German Valley is about 5 miles south from U.S. Highway 20 and Rock City Road. The fire station on Church St. is a couple of blocks in town turning right off of Rock City Road.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting on 6th Street near 5th Avenue in Rockford.
Shooting, crash injures 3 at 6th St. near 5th Ave., Rockford police investigating
‘It just feels like a gut punch’ COVID-19 relief disappears for Loves Park bar owner
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson stands in front of a sign for Freddy's Frozen Custard &...
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open in Machesney Park
The Belvidere Assembly Plant will be shut down beginning Monday, July 26 and end Sunday, Aug. 1.
Belvidere Assembly Plant to shut down July 26 until Aug. 2

Latest News

DeKalb wakes up and manages to put in two on keeper Dennis-Luis Aragon to win the game 2-1.
Rockford FC falls to DeKalb by just one goal
Sunshine returns this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 7/16/2021
Rockford Police Department wins Battle of the Badges 7.16
Rockford Police Department wins Battle of the Badges
Experts on scooters 7.16
Reviewing e-scooter progress in Rockford