Evansville U.S. Airman brought home nearly 70 years after fatal plane crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On November 22 in 1953, U.S. Air Force Airman Second Class Edward J. Miller died with 51 others when their plane crashed into an icy mountainside of Alaska. Miller’s family finally found some closure when his body identified and brought back to Wisconsin Friday evening.

Miller was locked under layers of ice and snow on Alaska for at least 50 years, when his remains were recovered between 2012 and 2019. His family and the community welcomed him home to Evansville with flags and gestures of respect.

“It’s so meaningful and it’s so awesome to see that after almost 70 years we’re bringing him home. And it’s giving closure to the community and more importantly to his family,” said Evansville Police Chief Patrick Reese.

Reese said the outpour of respect and support from the community was not surprising, but it’s a miracle Miller was brought home after several decades. Some community members remembered Miller from Town, while others came to to show respect for his sacrifice for our country.

“It’s a great honor to be finally coming home,” Donna Malterer of Evansville. She said because of her family members who served, she felt she needed to pay respects to Airman Miller.

“It’s good to honor the people that served and know all they did for us and the reason why we’re here today,” said Race Howlett, a young boy wanting to honor the veteran.

Evansville City Administrator Jason Sergeant said the outpour of support from the community attests to Evansville’s pride in its people and its history.

“Those that serve us.. whether it be airman Miller or whether it be just the folks helping set up and do the escort service here. We owe them a lot of respect and honor,” said Sergeant.

Miller was escorted from an airport in Milwaukee to Ward Hurtley Funeral Home. His full military funeral service will be held on July 17 at Maple Hill Cemetery.

