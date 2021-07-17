Advertisement

Discovery Center Museum brings barn yard fun to downtown Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center Museum brought barn yard fun into the city with hands on activities to excite future farmers.

The Winnebago-Boone County Farm Bureau brought in bunnies, cows, goats, and ducks to teach area children about the importance of farming. Inside, the museum’s AG-Zibit offers 17 hands-on activities that illustrate how agriculture touches our lives every day. Kids can milk a replica cow, gather eggs from a hen house, and even make a real corn husk doll to take home..

“We’re very sad that we were not able to have this event last year, but it’s great having it again this year,” said Jessica Williams, Outreach Coordinator. “This is our biggest event that we’ve had so far this summer, so we are very happy to have everyone back.”

Upcoming events at the Discovery Center Museum include Engineering Escapades on July 23 and Olympic Challenge on July 30. Tickets can be purchased on its website.

