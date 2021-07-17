Advertisement

Belvidere Mopar Happening returns this weekend after event was canceled last year

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After sitting in the garage a year ago due to the pandemic, the 30th annual Belvidere Mopar Happening is full throttle this weekend.

The car show and swap meet takes place Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Boone County Faigrounds hosted by the Chicagoland Mopar Connection Rock Valley Chapter. It’s just $5 to get in and check out older and newer model muscle cars. Between 200-300 cars will be on display and for sale this weekend. Some of the proceeds from the car show will go to VetsRoll.

“Every year, people are building new cars, fresh hot rods if you will, and restoring fine automobiles like these,” said CMC owner Roger Meryle. “So, each year brings new cars to the hobby.”

