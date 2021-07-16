Advertisement

Tour of Beloit Snappers new home, ABC Supply Stadium

The Beloit Snappers will debut ABC Supply Stadium on August 3rd when they host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
By George Balekji
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers are counting down the days until they can open up the brand new ABC Supply Stadium along Rock River in Beloit.

The privately funded ball park will hold more than 3,500 seats with a wraparound concourse that allows fans to see the game no matter where they are, a 40″x40″ HD videoboard and five brand new concession stands with four different concepts for fans to enjoy.

“It’s going to be one of the most exciting days in Beloit Snappers history,” Snappers Social Media and Public Relations Manager Brent Bartels said about opening day on August 3.

“It’s for the community. It’s more than just a ballpark. When we get here on August 3rd it’s going to be one of the greatest feelings for this team and its history.”

Opening day for ABC Supply Stadium will be on August 3 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

For the first time in the team’s history, it will be televised on WIFR and WMTV.

“Beloit is rejuvenating its downtown into a true destination location, and ABC Supply Stadium is a big piece,” said Don Vesely, WMTV vice president, and general manager. “WMTV is proud to partner with our sister station, WIFR-Rockford, to help televise the area’s only Major League Baseball affiliated team, the Beloit Snappers.”

The stations will televise each of the Snappers’ home games. Fans can watch on channels 23.3 out of Rockford and 15.4 out of Madison.

