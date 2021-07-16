Salmonella outbreak linked to BrightFarms Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle.

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium linked to BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle.

The IDPH is being assisted by local health departments, the CDC and the FDA.

According to the CDC, eight people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from two states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 10 to June 15. In Illinois, five cases matching the outbreak strain have been reported in Cook, DuPage and McHenry counties.

Illinois cases have reported purchasing BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle in the northeastern part of the state. However, IDPH is still working with federal officials to determine where the BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle was distributed in Illinois so people could potentially be exposed across the state.

Symptoms of illness caused by Salmonella may include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea and dehydration. If you experience these symptoms 12 to 72 hours after eating BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle, contact a health care provider and let them know you have recently eaten Sunny Crunch salad.

Anyone that has purchased BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. Surfaces and containers that may have touched the contaminated products should be washed using hot and soapy water.

IDPH is working with local health departments to identify additional cases and to perform laboratory testing. Investigators are working to determine if additional products are contaminated. For more information and updates, go here.

