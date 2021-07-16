Advertisement

Rockford Roasting Company to host open house at Embassy Suites location

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many people were working from home in 2020, the folks at Rockford Roasting Company were busy getting ready to open its newest location inside the Embassy Suites hotel.

Beginning Friday, July 16, the cafe will be extending its hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays going forward. The store plans to host open house celebrations and invite customers in to not only experience their brews and eats but to showcase local artists and musicians. Owners say they want to offer customers another event space in downtown Rockford.

Founder Benjamin Chauvin says, “Our regulars that we had pre-pandemic haven’t had a chance to get out and come to visit this space. We’re just trying to throw a party and get people into this space and invite some of our friends that we think will make living in Rockford worth it.”

