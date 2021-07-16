Rockford Police Department wins Battle of the Badges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The votes are in, Mayor Tom McNamara announced this year’s Battle of the Badges winner from the Rock River Valley Blood Center’s Drive was the Rockford Police Department.

Team Rockford police tied the multi-year long competition 4 to 4. This annual challenge brings awareness about the need for blood and to assist RRVBC in maintaining an adequate blood supply for our community.

The friendly competition brought in more than 280 donors within a 5-day span.

“This friendly competition between us and the fire department, transcends just that, it’s for the greater good, partnering here with the blood bank, you know, I think it’s 281 people donated blood so that’s almost 850 lives that could be impacted, by that so, just a tremendous effort by both departments,” Deputy Chief Kurt Whiseand of the Rockford Police Department said.

If you want to save up to three lives in our community, you can visit RRVBC.org to schedule your blood donation appointment.

