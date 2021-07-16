Advertisement

Rockford Police Department wins Battle of the Badges

If you want to save up to three lives in our community, you can visit RRVBC.org to schedule your blood donation appointment.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The votes are in, Mayor Tom McNamara announced this year’s Battle of the Badges winner from the Rock River Valley Blood Center’s Drive was the Rockford Police Department.

Team Rockford police tied the multi-year long competition 4 to 4. This annual challenge brings awareness about the need for blood and to assist RRVBC in maintaining an adequate blood supply for our community.

The friendly competition brought in more than 280 donors within a 5-day span.

“This friendly competition between us and the fire department, transcends just that, it’s for the greater good, partnering here with the blood bank, you know, I think it’s 281 people donated blood so that’s almost 850 lives that could be impacted, by that so, just a tremendous effort by both departments,” Deputy Chief Kurt Whiseand of the Rockford Police Department said.

If you want to save up to three lives in our community, you can visit RRVBC.org to schedule your blood donation appointment.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting on 6th Street near 5th Avenue in Rockford.
Shooting, crash injures 3 at 6th St. near 5th Ave., Rockford police investigating
‘It just feels like a gut punch’ COVID-19 relief disappears for Loves Park bar owner
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson stands in front of a sign for Freddy's Frozen Custard &...
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open in Machesney Park
The Belvidere Assembly Plant will be shut down beginning Monday, July 26 and end Sunday, Aug. 1.
Belvidere Assembly Plant to shut down July 26 until Aug. 2

Latest News

DeKalb wakes up and manages to put in two on keeper Dennis-Luis Aragon to win the game 2-1.
Rockford FC falls to DeKalb by just one goal
A Day in the Valley
Local rural fire department to host fundraising pork chop dinner
Sunshine returns this weekend
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 7/16/2021
Experts on scooters 7.16
Reviewing e-scooter progress in Rockford