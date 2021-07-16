Rockford NAACP organizes candlelight vigil for John Lewis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Branch NAACP, in collaboration with Women’s March Rockford, will hold a vigil commemorating the life of Congressman John Lewis and his life work for democracy and voting rights, as Senate bills for voting protection flounder.

The even twill take place this Saturday, July 17th, at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Rockford Federal Courthouse at 327 South Church Street in Rockford. Similar gatherings will be held in 40 other states.

According to Rockford NAACP, efforts to prevent people from voting have greatly increased in the last decade. The Brennan Center for Justice produced multiple reports on the thousands purged from voting rolls in 2016 and 2020 by the process of “interstate crosscheck”. They cited other media reports on the activities in Georgia’s Kemp-Abrams gubernatorial contest in which Georgia Secretary of State Kemp purged voters and, eliminated polling places to hamper voting and tilt the election successfully in his favor. Texas legislature democrats have recently fled their state to fight similar legislation.

Nationally there will be more than 130 similar events across the country this weekend. Local members believe more than 400 bills across 48 states are a potential threat to suppress voting, and will attempt to champion efforts for the “For the People Act” and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to be passed in the U.S. Senate. There are also plans of action in Washington D.C. the weekend of August 27th through the 30th, including a march.

Local leaders are lining up speakers and looking for a bullhorn. They also encourage supporters to bring banners and to invite others.

For more information and to sign up, there is an event website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.