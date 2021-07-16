Rockford Fire and Police Commission forums for chief candidates July 28, Aug. 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire and Police Commission will host two moderated virtual community question and answer forums for chief candidates.

Police candidates - Wednesday, July 28, at 5 p.m.

Fire candidates - Wednesday, August 4, at 5 p.m.

These web-based forums will offer members of the public the opportunity to ask police chief and fire chief candidates questions about their backgrounds and plans for the department if they are hired.

IOS, the consulting firm hired to help the Commission with the hiring process, is asking community members to submit questions by midnight on July 22 to:

Fire Chief: RockfordFD@iosolutions.com

Police Chief: RockfordPD@iosolutions.com

IOS will compile these questions and present them to the candidates during the live, virtual forums. Links to these virtual forums will be posted prior to each session.

