Rockford FC falls to DeKalb by just one goal

By Haley Jordan
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over on the pitch, Rockford FC is vying for the 815 Cup. Head coach Brett Suhayda says the club is great at maintaining possession, a skill they demonstrate well in the fight against DeKalb County United.

In the first half, Rockford’s Poh Reh scores the game’s first goal and later has another fast break where he almost gets an assist.

DeKalb wakes up and manages to put in two on keeper Dennis Luis-Aragon to win the game 2-1.

