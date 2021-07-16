Advertisement

River Bandits rob the Snappers of stopping losing streak

By Haley Jordan
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Beloit Snappers are in the midst of a six-game series with the Quad Cities River Bandits. The Snappers fell short in the first two games and had a chance for redemption tonight at home.

The game started off promising for the Snappers in the first inning thanks to Conine’s RBI groundout. The luck ended there as the River Bandits came alive in the seventh inning to tie it up. To seal the deal, the Quad Cities scored 4 runs in the ninth inning for a little insurance.

The River Bandits continue their winning streak winning the game 5-3, but the Snappers have a chance to snap back and even the series if they win the next three.

