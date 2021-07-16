Advertisement

Reviewing e-scooter progress in Rockford

The city launched the e-scooter program at the end of May to expand modes of transportation and attract tourism. Leaders say it’s really taking off.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The bird has been the word in downtown Rockford, as the first electric scooters from the rideshare program called Bird take over the new mode of transportation for some.

Karl Franzen, community and economic director for the city of Rockford, spoke to 23 News about the progress that has been made toward the initiative.

The city launched the e-scooter program at the end of May to expand modes of transportation and attract tourism. Leaders say it’s really taking off.

Franzen said the numbers reveal the amount of time Rockford users spend riding scooters downtown is higher than the industry average.

“Which tells me that people are really taking advantage of the nice weather we’re having this year, and going up and down the river path and really using these scooters as a form of recreation. So as we see with the ulitization rate of Bird, that industry demand is being reflected here as well,” Franzen said.

