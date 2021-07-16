No injuries reported after garage fire in Ridott

RIDOTT, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple emergency crews were sent to a report of multiple structure fires in Stephenson County on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews and other emergency vehicles from multiple areas were sent to 3874 S. Rock City Rd. in Ridott. Calls came in at approximately 4:30 p.m. The fire began in the garage with residents inside at the time of the fire, who then called 911, according to the German Valley Fire Department.

A second building in between the garage and a house had minimal damage, just catching fire on the outside wall. Inside the main garage on fire, a tractor and lawn mower were damaged. There is no total damage estimate at this time.

The fire took an hour to put out, according to the German Valley Fire Department.

German Valley, Rock City, Pecatonica and Leaf River crews were called to the scene.

