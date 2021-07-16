Advertisement

Man hospitalized after Highway 20 crash at Rock City Road

Eastbound traffic was delayed. No other injuries were reported.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was taken to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County on Friday evening.

The German Valley emergency crews were sent to the crash in Ridott on Highway 20 at Rock City Road just before 5:30 p.m. Eastbound traffic was delayed. No other injuries were reported.

