‘It just feels like a gut punch’ COVID-19 relief disappears for Loves Park bar owner

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In early July the U.S. Small Business Administration emptied its restaurant revitalization fund, $28.6 billion funneled into accounts of business owners, but for some, the rollout did not bring relief.

“I think one thing COVID taught all of us was you better be prepared,” Brad Parvin of Casey’s Pub said.

Like many restaurant owners, Danielle Parvin closed doors at Casey’s Pub in Loves Park. She tried to regain losses in the restaurant revitalization fund but says she couldn’t be prepared for this.

“The funding is yours, it’s on hold right now, it’s just a funding issue the banks are having issues,” Parvin said of the SBA’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund. “Then we got an email that said because we are a woman owners business, and priority had been given to women minorities veteran-owned businesses we would not receive the funding.”

The email to the Parvin’s says lawsuits from Tennessee and Texas led to adverse court rulings against the revitalization fund’s prioritization. The result is 2,965 priority applicants across the country out of luck including the Casey’s Pub.

“I think we’re just back to square one we’re literally like a brand new establishment and Casey’s Pub has been here for 15 plus years,” Brad Parvin said.

The SBA released a statement about the situation.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of the litigation, it is the north star of the U.S. Small Business Administration to assist underserved small businesses, and we’ll continue to do so. We remain committed to doing everything we can to support disadvantaged businesses in getting the help they need to recover from this historic pandemic and restore livelihoods.”

Danielle says nothing has been restored at Casey’s Pub.

“Because I was a woman-owned business I was actually thrown out completely canceled,” Danielle Parvin said.

Danielle Parvin says she spent money out of her own savings account on the business counting on the money from the fund, and she says to have it never come is heartbreaking for her and the business.

The fund did provide aid for more than 100,000 restaurants across the country. Both Danielle and Brad Parvin hope the federal program will be re-funded.

