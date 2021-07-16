Incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Winnebago County
All Illinois residents ages 12 and older vaccinated within the state are also eligible for the “All In for the Win” vaccine lottery.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines at sites throughout the community, some even offering incentives.
Those ages 12-17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older can choose Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Save time by registering here.
Select locations have incentives. All Illinois residents ages 12 and older vaccinated within the state are also eligible for the “All In for the Win” vaccine lottery. See details here. To view WCHD’s mobile clinic schedule, visit here or here.
Winn/Pec/Dur School Districts “Back To School” Vaccination Clinic
Monday, July 19 - 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Location: Winnebago High School, 200 E. McNair Rd., Winnebago, IL 61088
First 50 people 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Great America or Hurricane Harbor.
Rockford Rescue Mission
Tuesday, July 20 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102
Food Truck Tuesdays
Tuesday, July 20 - 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Location: Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, IL 61107
First 50 people 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Great America or Hurricane Harbor
Carlson Boys & Girls Club
Wednesday, July 21 - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Location: 7406 Elm Ave., Machesney Park, IL 61115
First 50 people 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Great America or Hurricane Harbor
WCHD Clinic
Wednesday, July 21 - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Location: 555 N. Court St., Fourth Floor, Rockford, IL 61103
Harlem School District “Back To School” Vaccination Clinic
Thursday, July 22 - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Location: Harlem High School, 1 Huskie Cir., Machesney Park, IL 61115
First 50 people 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Great America or Hurricane Harbor
Miss Carly’s
Friday, July 23 - 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: Miss Carly’s, 1125 5th Ave., Rockford, IL 61104
WCHD Clinic
Saturday, July 24 - 8 a.m. - noon
Location: 555 N. Court St., Fourth Floor, Rockford, IL 61103
Orton Keyes
Saturday, July 24 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Orton Keyes Community Building, Rockford, IL 61109
First 25 people vaccinated at this event will receive a $25 gift card
Chow Down Food Truck Festival
Saturday, July 24 - 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 3923 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108
First 1,000 vaccinated at this event will receive a bowling coupon for them and up to 5 others
