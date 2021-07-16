Incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines at sites throughout the community, some even offering incentives.

Those ages 12-17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older can choose Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Save time by registering here.

Select locations have incentives. All Illinois residents ages 12 and older vaccinated within the state are also eligible for the “All In for the Win” vaccine lottery. See details here. To view WCHD’s mobile clinic schedule, visit here or here.

Winn/Pec/Dur School Districts “Back To School” Vaccination Clinic

Monday, July 19 - 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Winnebago High School, 200 E. McNair Rd., Winnebago, IL 61088

First 50 people 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Great America or Hurricane Harbor.

Rockford Rescue Mission

Tuesday, July 20 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102

Food Truck Tuesdays

Tuesday, July 20 - 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, IL 61107

First 50 people 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Great America or Hurricane Harbor

Carlson Boys & Girls Club

Wednesday, July 21 - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 7406 Elm Ave., Machesney Park, IL 61115

First 50 people 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Great America or Hurricane Harbor

WCHD Clinic

Wednesday, July 21 - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: 555 N. Court St., Fourth Floor, Rockford, IL 61103

Harlem School District “Back To School” Vaccination Clinic

Thursday, July 22 - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: Harlem High School, 1 Huskie Cir., Machesney Park, IL 61115

First 50 people 12-17 years old vaccinated at this event will receive a family pack of tickets to Great America or Hurricane Harbor

Miss Carly’s

Friday, July 23 - 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Miss Carly’s, 1125 5th Ave., Rockford, IL 61104

WCHD Clinic

Saturday, July 24 - 8 a.m. - noon

Location: 555 N. Court St., Fourth Floor, Rockford, IL 61103

Orton Keyes

Saturday, July 24 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orton Keyes Community Building, Rockford, IL 61109

First 25 people vaccinated at this event will receive a $25 gift card

Chow Down Food Truck Festival

Saturday, July 24 - 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 3923 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108

First 1,000 vaccinated at this event will receive a bowling coupon for them and up to 5 others

