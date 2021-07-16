Advertisement

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open in Machesney Park

Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson stands in front of a sign for Freddy's Frozen Custard &...
Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson stands in front of a sign for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.(Village of Machesney Park)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of rumors as to what will be built in front of the Lowe’s on Illinois Route 173 in Machesney Park, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers looks to break ground this summer.

The village board approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of a 1.4-acre parcel owned by the village, in front of Lowe’s on Orlando Street to Freddy’s Land LLC. Three months later in June 2019, the village issued a building permit to authorize the construction of a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Originally, construction of the restaurant was to begin back in May 2020 with an anticipated opening date of January 1, 2021. Due to COVID-19, construction was delayed. Then, ordinance 18-20 from the village agenda was approved allowing construction to begin at the property on the 9900 block of Orlando Street.

Machesney Park Steve Johnson posted in front of the sign on Wednesday saying there will be a groundbreaking ceremony set for July 21.

Look what’s coming to Machesney Park! Yum! Freddy’s Frozen Custard in front of Lowe’s on 173!

Posted by Steve Johnson Mayor of Machesney Park on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is an American fast-casual restaurant chain based in Wichita, Kansas. Its menu includes steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. The company provides frozen custard with a variety of specialty sundaes and concretes.

The closest Freddy’s to our area is in Crystal Lake. This will be the first location in the Rockford area.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COYOTE ATTACKS RAISE CONCERNS
Recent coyote attacks raise concerns for local pet owners
Guerrra was known to the victim
Rockford man charged with 5 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault
Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
The Hard Rock Casino team issued a statement after Wednesday’s Illinois Gaming Board approval...
Illinois Gaming Board OK’s Hard Rock Casino supplier license to operate in Rockford

Latest News

‘It just feels like a gut punch’ COVID-19 relief disappears for Loves Park bar owner
Beginning on Tuesday, August 3 with Opening Day at ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit Snappers fans...
23.3 Circle Network to air Beloit Snappers home games starting August 3
The stage is set for The Studio to entertain live audiences once again as the cast and crew get...
The Studio set to get back on stage with the musical “Grimm”
After more than a year of not performing in front of live audiences, cast and crew at The...
"Grimm" the musical set to open Thursday