Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of rumors as to what will be built in front of the Lowe’s on Illinois Route 173 in Machesney Park, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers looks to break ground this summer.

The village board approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of a 1.4-acre parcel owned by the village, in front of Lowe’s on Orlando Street to Freddy’s Land LLC. Three months later in June 2019, the village issued a building permit to authorize the construction of a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Originally, construction of the restaurant was to begin back in May 2020 with an anticipated opening date of January 1, 2021. Due to COVID-19, construction was delayed. Then, ordinance 18-20 from the village agenda was approved allowing construction to begin at the property on the 9900 block of Orlando Street.

Machesney Park Steve Johnson posted in front of the sign on Wednesday saying there will be a groundbreaking ceremony set for July 21.

Look what’s coming to Machesney Park! Yum! Freddy’s Frozen Custard in front of Lowe’s on 173! Posted by Steve Johnson Mayor of Machesney Park on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is an American fast-casual restaurant chain based in Wichita, Kansas. Its menu includes steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. The company provides frozen custard with a variety of specialty sundaes and concretes.

The closest Freddy’s to our area is in Crystal Lake. This will be the first location in the Rockford area.

