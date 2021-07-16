Advertisement

Dr. Martell: Commitment has been to return all students to full in-person learning

Mitigations include masking, vaccination, testing, social and physical distancing and contact tracing.
“Winnebago County Health Department supports the right of individuals to peacefully protest and...
“Winnebago County Health Department supports the right of individuals to peacefully protest and express their opinions. Today’s protest was peaceful,” Dr. Martell said.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department has been working with the Regional Office of Education to develop guidance for schools for the 2021-2022 academic calendar. The commitment has been to return all students to full in-person learning. 

The approach that both private and public schools in Winnebago County are considering is a layered approach to mitigation to prevent transmission of COVID-19, according to Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department.

Mitigations include masking, vaccination, testing, social and physical distancing and contact tracing. School leadership will be working with their local school boards to consider mitigations and the best approach for their schools.

“Winnebago County Health Department supports the right of individuals to peacefully protest and express their opinions. Today’s protest was peaceful,” Dr. Martell said. “The WCHD provides health services and follows CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines that protect the health and privacy of its clients.”

