DeKalb woman passenger of car shot in Chicago

The driver and passenger, a 29-year-old DeKalb woman and 39-year-old Chicago man did not sustain any injuries.
Police lights, crime tape
Police lights, crime tape(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting, which occurred on Wednesday, July 14, at approximately 3:05 a.m. on Interstate 94 southbound at 95th Street.

ISP officers responded to the scene of a reported expressway shooting after being told by the Chicago Police Department. Upon arrival, ISP officers learned a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The driver and passenger, a 29-year-old DeKalb woman and 39-year-old Chicago man did not sustain any injuries, according to the ISP.

Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling on Interstate 94 southbound at 95th Street. At approximately 4:26 a.m., all lanes were shut down for the investigation; with traffic diverted off the Interstate to 87th Street. All lanes were reopened at approximately 7:33 a.m.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or have any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

