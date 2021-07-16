City of Rockford applies for mitigation assistance for Keith Creek buyout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford looks to acquire and demolish three properties along the Keith Creek Corridor for flood mitigation.

The properties are located at 2233 Charles Street, 1642 7th Avenue and 801 9th Street in Rockford. The city applied for Hazard Mitigation Assistance to help fund the Keith Creek Buyout Phase 3 Project. City officials previously demolished 115 homes in that area due to extensive flooding.

Brad Holcomb, Stormwater Manager for the City of Rockford says, “Whatever we end up doing is going to be costly, so it’s going to be a few years down the road before we ultimately start having some sort of shovel-ready project going on. There’s part of these studies we’re doing and hopefully, there is a grant source we can use to possibly obtain funding to use it with.”

The city hopes to widen the channel making it a permanent open space and reducing the floodplain area.

