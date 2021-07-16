Advertisement

‘Back to School’ supply drive to help Stateline area students

The drive will be held from July 19 to Aug. 20.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - First National Bank and Trust Company announced the return of their annual “Back to School” supply drive to help Stateline area students as they prepare for their first day of school.

The drive will be held from July 19 to Aug. 20. Donations may be dropped off at any FNBT location between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All types of school supplies are welcome, particularly backpacks, crayons, markers, glue, rulers, pencils, folders, notebooks, erasers and scissors. For those who don’t have time to shop, financial donations are also encouraged and accepted. Either kind of donation can be dropped off at any First National Bank branch.

You can visit the First National Bank website for branch locations. Cash or check donations should be earmarked as “school supplies drive” and can also be mailed to First National Band and Trust, 345 East Grand Avenue, Beloit WI, 53511,

