23.3 Circle Network to air Beloit Snappers home games starting August 3

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Gray Television Inc. owned WIFR-TV, WMTV-TV and the Beloit Snappers announce a new partnership where Snappers fans will now be able to tune into 2021-22 season home games at home.

Starting on Tuesday, August 3 in conjunction with Opening Day at the new ABC Supply Stadium, Snappers games will be televised for the first time in the club’s 38-year history. Fans can tune into Snappers games in the Rockford region on channel 23.3 (Circle Network) and in the Madison area on channel 15.4 (Antenna TV).

“We’re excited to partner with WIFR and WMTV on this new initiative for the Snappers. Now, if fans are unable to join us at ABC Supply Stadium, they’ll be able to follow the team on free, over-the-air television in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. We’re appreciative of WIFR and WMTV’s commitment to local programming,” said Jeff Jurgella, Beloit Snappers Team President.

“WIFR is proud to join our sister station, WMTV in Madison, as the television home for Beloit Snappers baseball,” Tim Myers, WIFR-TV Vice President and General Manager said. “This partnership is a real game-changer for the community. After a year of no baseball, we are ready to enjoy the sport again and to share the enthusiasm for the Beloit Snappers with fans across the region.”

“Beloit is rejuvenating its downtown into a true destination location, and ABC Supply Stadium is a big piece. WMTV is proud to partner with our sister station, WIFR-Rockford, to help televise the area’s only Major League Baseball affiliated team, the Beloit Snappers,” said Don Vesely, WMTV Vice President and General Manager.

Jon Rawson will serve as the play-by-play voice of both the Snappers radio and television broadcasts. The television feed will emanate from ABC Supply Stadium’s new in-house production control room.

