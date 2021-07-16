Advertisement

2 car garage total loss after Janesville fire

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 2 car garage is a total loss after it went up in flames Friday afternoon, according to Janesville Fire Department (JFD).

JFD and police units reported to 1808 S Osborne Avenue in Janesville for a detached garage fire involving two other residential structures.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes of arrival with the help of JFD and Janesville Department of Public Works. Minor exterior damage was noted.

No injuries were reported, and no one was displaced, JFD said. Overhead communications lines for Spectrum and AT&T were damaged from the heat, and the companies were notified.

The cause of the fire remain under investigation.

