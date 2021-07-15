Tracking a dry and warmer pattern into the weekend and beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a very active Thursday night and very early Friday morning, conditions are about to turn quiet and drier compared to the last few days. We’ve had our share of cooler than normal temperatures but going into next week, that will change once again as warmer temperatures return to the forecast.

While several areas in the Rockford region had some knocked down branches or tree limbs from the storms Thursday night, the damages were minor overall. Many spots reported quick downpours and gusty winds but the more widespread damages came in parts of Iowa, that’s where more than two dozen tornadoes have been confirmed already by the National Weather Service.

As that line of storms moved through here, it was on a weakening trend and brought some good, but disappointing rain numbers for most. Areas west and some north of Rockford in spots received near 1.5 to 2 inches of beneficial rains. But for most, like the official storm total for Rockford, that remained just above three quarters of an inch. These storms topped off the longest ‘wet’ spell in nearly ten months for Rockford.

We had the most active pattern in nearly ten months for the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With our current drought situation not getting any better over the last week, I wouldn’t expect much in the way of changes with our upcoming weather pattern. Through the next ten days, don’t expect much in the way of beneficial rains as models are projected less than half an inch of rainfall potential. Most of us remain in a moderate drought with places in Boone County and DeKalb County in a severe drought. The extreme drought remains in place for parts of the northern Chicago suburbs and southeastern Wisconsin.

Don't expect much in the way of rain in the coming days, not good for our current drought situation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Very little improvements to our drought situation, in fact it's gotten a bit worse to our north and west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Because of the very little rain in the forecast, expect conditions to be overall pleasant beginning on Friday. The next wave of showers will skim the Stateline to the south bringing very light and scattered showers. Some areas south tonight and early Friday could get some light showers but most of us will remain dry.

Friday will start mostly cloudy with a small rain chance, especially south of Rockford in the morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the evening hours Friday, it looks quite pleasant with clearing skies and warming temperatures that will follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There will be clearing skies later on Friday making for a great way to start the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday call for highs in the low-to-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and tolerable dew points. Temperatures will continue going up from there where once again, forecast high temperatures in the 90s return to the Stateline beginning Tuesday and into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.