Team captain Garrett Mitchell re-signs with IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I really pushed to get him back,” IceHogs head coach Derek King said. “He’s our captain, and you know it’s hard to find a good captain like that. We’re excited for him.”

King is talking about team captain and forward Garrett Mitchell who re-signed with the IceHogs for the 2021-22 season.

“When you can have a guy like that in your lineup or even just around talking to your kids, it’s going to benefit the organization,” King said.

With 446 matches over 10 campaigns in the AHL, Mitchell will mark his second season with the IceHogs.

“He’s still got a lot of life in him, and we’re going to use it all up I’m sure,” King said.

Mitchell certainly has the credentials to lead. He says he loves to mentor the younger players transitioning from club or college hockey to the big leagues.

“Before I wore a letter, I’ve always tried to be a personal guy and just one of those guys that someone can lean on or ask a question to,” Mitchell said.

The 29-year-old also thrives on the energy from fans and gives them lots to get excited about. He appeared in 29 out of 30 games last season and clocked in three goals and two assists for five points.

“I’m excited for those younger guys to just get started,” Mitchell said. “Also for myself, I’m excited to get going. I think I’ve got more to give.”

But until he hits the ice in Rockford, Mitchell will spend time with his favorite athletes, his two daughters who are ribboning at their summer swim meets.

“As a parent, and you know as a fellow athlete myself, it’s a pretty special thing,” King said.

