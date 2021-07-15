The Studio set to get back on stage with the musical “Grimm”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may not be the grand stages of Broadway, locally, theatre groups are starting to get back to doing what they love in front of audiences again as well.

The Studio is set to take the stage tonight at 7 p.m. with the opening of its original musical “Grimm”. The humorous musical takes all of your favorite fairytale characters and puts them together in a family-friendly adventure. Director Courtney Walsh says it’s been a year and a half since performing in front of a live crowd.

“It’s a huge part of our life. I think it’s a huge part of The Studio kids’ and family’s lives. So then, to not have that and to not see your community and to not be able to perform and do what you love, it was a pretty big blow. I think a lot of people had to wrestle with some depression and sadness and grief in a way. So, this feels like we should be celebrating, because here we are back, and that’s exactly what we’ve always wanted.”

Thursday is the start of ten shows over the next two weekends at Rockford University’s Maddox Theatre. Tickets are available at thestudiorockford.com. You can also pay at the door. Adults are $15, children 12 & under and seniors 55 & older are $13.

